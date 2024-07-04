HyperX Mini series introduces smaller gaming peripherals for kids

HQ

With gaming permeating all ages -including stylish peripherals more than ever- in the past few years we've seen manufacturers introducing gear suitable for kids, which is good for both them and their parents. JBL for instance released a Junior lineup for music headphones, and now we see HyperX following suit with a more gaming-centric offering.

We learned more about the HyperX Cloud Mini (which look as per shown in the pictures below) at a recent event by OMEN in Madrid. Introduced back at CES, they were now fully available for us to get our hands on them, but not them on our bigger heads. And other than being, well, "mini" in size and ergonomic in a kids-friendly manner, the gaming headsets come with hardware-capped volume level, both for wired and for Bluetooth connectivity (max wireless output peak limited at 85dB).

Yes, your children want to plug the one on the left onto their Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of mini, but for adults too, HyperX also had the Clutch Tanto Mini controller or the Pulsefire Haste 2 Mini, but the spotlight was on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core, a lightweight Bluetooth mouse powered by a single AAA battery weighing just 70 grams.

In terms of gaming laptops HP was showcasing our beloved OMEN Transcend 14 and the brand-new AI-powered OMEN 17, about which you'll learn more elsewhere on Gamereactor.