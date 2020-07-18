HyperX launches the new Alloy Elite­­ 2 gaming keyboard

HyperX, the gaming brand from Kingston Technology, has released its new gaming keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Elite­­ 2. It's based on the popular Alloy Elite design and comes with mechanical switches, quick access buttons, a volume wheel, and pudding keycaps "with translucent dual-layer style and signature HyperX font." Naturally, you can also expect RGB lighting (per-key lighting), plus there's a lightbar and it comes built into a steel frame. It's also got a premium price tag (€159.99/ £139.99) but we'll let you know how we get on with it in our review, which should be with you in due course.