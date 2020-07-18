HyperX launches the new Alloy Elite­­ 2 gaming keyboard

HyperX, the gaming brand from Kingston Technology, has released its new gaming keyboard, the HyperX Alloy Elite 2. It's based on the popular Alloy Elite design and comes with mechanical switches, quick access buttons, a volume wheel, and pudding keycaps "with translucent dual-layer style and signature HyperX font." Naturally, you can also expect RGB lighting (per-key lighting), plus there's a lightbar and it comes built into a steel frame. It's also got a premium price tag (€159.99/ £139.99) but we'll let you know how we get on with it in our review, which should be with you in due course.
