HyperX is bringing a more affordable, elite wireless mouse option with its Pulsefire Haste 2

We've checked out the ultra-lightweight, super responsive mouse.

At 61 grams, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 proves to be one of the lightest wireless mouse among its competitors. Moreover, it also proves to be about half of the cost of most gaming wireless mice you'll find on the market today.

However, as we've found, the Pulsefire Haste 2 feels as if it is giving us features above its price point. It stores a 2.4Ghz wireless transmitter which can be stored within the mouse itself. It has a battery life of around 100 hours, and gives you 26000 DPI.

To put it plainly, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is bringing a lot to the table for its price point. Does that make it a perfect mouse for you? Well, there are some issues, as we go over down in the video below. Be sure to check it out.

