There is something timeless about a really good shoot 'em up. Hyperwired aims to capture that classic arcade feel by throwing the player straight into space, where swarms of enemies, projectiles, and split-second decisions take centre-stage. The mission is simple: navigate through the levels and defeat the opposition.

Your spaceship drags a small "jack" behind it amidst the chaos on the screen. The aim is to survive and plug the cable into scattered terminals to unlock the path to the next stage. However, Hyperwired refuses to hold the player's hand, as the action starts straight away and requires you to figure out the mechanics for yourself. For example, it took me quite a while to realise the small ships on the screen can be collected to build up a fighting force at my side. That sort of discovery feels liberating in an age where many games explain every detail with lengthy instructions and constant pop-up help boxes.

The game takes the concept of "Feeling Jacked" to a whole new level.

Although the game takes around an hour to play through from start-to-finish, Hyperwired manages to keep you engaged. The levels aren't presented in a linear order but are randomised between playthroughs, making each run unique. The environments vary considerably more than expected, which prevents the game from feeling monotonous before the credits roll. Enemies consist of flying craft, cannons, and the occasional alien centipede, and while the number of enemy types is limited, the opposition still feels surprisingly varied.

Between levels, you select the upgrades that shape the rest of the playthrough, where higher speed, more powerful missiles, and other enhancements provide a clear sense of progression. The system is simple and adds a personal twist, with the player determining the ship's development. The choices aren't vast, but combined with the randomly selected levels, they ensure that no two playthroughs are ever the same. New ships with unique characteristics are unlocked as the game progresses, where some are faster, whilst others have more health (HP). Hyperwired doesn't excel with deep role-playing mechanics, but it manages to provide enough freedom to give players a sense of ownership over their playstyle. They're small details but they make the game feel more thoughtfully designed than its simple presentation initially suggests.

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The biggest disappointment is the soundscape. By the fourth level, I began to wonder if someone had left the rest of the soundtrack on another space station, as in a genre where fast pace and replayability are crucial, a wider musical range would have enhanced the overall impression, particularly during the first hour's introduction, where the repetitive music becomes mentally draining.

Either you go all out, or you run away from it all.

The arsenal would also have been better off with greater variety. Three key gauges control the entire gameplay experience: the health gauge, the ammunition gauge, and the energy gauge. Health and ammunition require constant attention during combat, whilst the energy gauge is mainly used to tow the collected small ships. The basic set of abilities (including the ability to drop devastating bombs and slow down time) are welcome tools in the fight through the levels. Whilst the upgrades earned after completing levels do make the ship stronger, the combat itself never changes much mechanically, and after a while, the game has shown most of its arsenal, meaning progression loses its appeal.

Visual clarity is sometimes lacking too. When the screen is filled with enemies, projectiles, explosions, upgrades, and your own escort ships, it becomes difficult to make out what's happening. The intensity is appreciated, but some sequences become more chaotic than challenging, and at times, the game struggled to keep up with everything happening on screen. I found myself wondering whether I'd pressed the slow-motion button or if it was just lag.

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At the same time, Hyperwired works incredibly well thanks to its core mechanics. The combination of clearing paths of enemies, locating terminals, and choosing how to upgrade your ship gives the game its own identity amongst other shoot 'em ups. It doesn't reinvent the genre; instead, Hyperwired puts its own distinct stamp on it.

Chaos can strike when you least expect it in Hyperwired.

Hyperwired never quite reaches the absolute heights of the genre, but stands firmly on its own two feet. The short playtime prevents the concept from becoming overused, and while the game won't rewrite the history books; it knows exactly what it wants to be. Hyperwired needs no more than an hour to remind us why this genre is still impossible to tire of.