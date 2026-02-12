Hypersonic GP offers 90s anime-inspired anti-gravity racing

It's the same thing, year-after-year. Every time a Nintendo Direct is announced, people show up hoping for a new F-Zero. So far, nothing has happened, but 2026 still looks like it could be a good year for fans of anti-gravity racing.

Firstly, we have Star Wars: Galactic Racer, which is set to be released this year, and secondly, Japanese developer Mi-lan has now announced Hypersonic GP. It clearly draws inspiration from F-Zero in terms of both its overall presentation and hovercraft design, and the press release states:

"Step into a dystopian world, gravity-defying tracks where speed is both your greatest ally and your most dangerous foe. Inspired by 90s anime aesthetics and the classic anti-gravity titles of yesteryear, Hypersonic GP throws you into the cockpit of one of 32 legendary ships and challenges you to reach the podium at hypersonic speed."

So far, Hypersonic GP has only been announced for PC, but hopefully console versions will follow in due course. Check out the first trailer below.