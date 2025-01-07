Hyperkin unveils The Competitor: A new Xbox gamepad inspired by DualSense

HQ

Hyperkin has just unveiled The Competitor at CES 2025, a wired gamepad for Xbox and PC that's geared toward competitive players. Inspired by the PlayStation 5's DualSense, it features symmetrical analog sticks and a sleek black-and-white design. While it's a departure from the traditional Xbox layout, the design offers a fresh, comfortable feel that could win over even the most loyal Xbox fans.

One of the standout features is the Hall-effect analog sticks, which are much more durable and resistant to drift than the typical analogs. The triggers also use Hall-effect sensors, offering better precision during those high-pressure moments. On top of that, it includes programmable rear buttons and a dedicated mute button, giving gamers that extra bit of control during intense matches.

Although we don't know the price or release date just yet, The Competitor has the potential to make waves in the world of gaming controllers. Could this be the new go-to controller for Xbox and PC players?