Hyperkin releases new Guitar Hero guitar for Nintendo Wii

Hyperkin has just launched the Hyper Strummer, a new guitar controller designed for the Nintendo Wii. Aimed at gamers who still enjoy strumming along to Guitar Hero or Rock Band, this controller is compatible with all Guitar Hero games for the Wii, as well as Rock Band 2 and 3. While the company's decision to bring back a classic design might raise some eyebrows, Hyperkin insists that they've updated the internal components with fresh 2024 tech, while keeping the nostalgic look of the classic 2009 design. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon, and the controller will officially be released on January 8.

