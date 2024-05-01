Hypercharge: Unboxed releases on Xbox on the 31st of May

Dansk
Hypercharge: Unboxed sounds like the game of your childhood dreams. As an homage to movies like Toy Story and the ever-underrated Small Soldiers, Hypercharge: Unboxed lets you take on the role of a toy come to life as you join in on some bombastic combat.
After a strong release on Steam and Switch, and now it's coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It features a full co-op campaign as well as traditional PvP multiplayer. Unfortunately, as far as we can tell, the game won't be heading to Game Pass right when it launches on the 31st of May. Check out the release trailer below: