Hypercharge: Unboxed developers hit back at gamers asking for it to become free to play

Hypercharge: Unboxed is a lovely indie game inspired by Toy Soldiers, letting you play as an action figure who's broken out of their box and wants to wage war within a living room, bedroom, garden, or any other part of the house they deem fit.

The game has been made available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and most recently PS5. However, unfortunately some have been harassing the developers over the game's low player count, pushing developer Digital Cybercherries to make the game free-to-play.

In a statement made on social media, the developer clapped back, saying that it has no intention of making the game free-to-play. "Hypercharge will never be free to play. It will never have in-game microtransactions, battle passes, etc," reads the post.

Despite player numbers that might not exceed the likes of Elden Ring: Nightreign or Splitgate 2, the five-man team at Digital Cybercherries doesn't need them to be proud of what they've made. "We are not chasing trends or trying to force some viral moment. We don't need to sell millions of copies."

Hypercharge: Unboxed is available now on PC, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.