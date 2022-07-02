Hypercharge: Unboxed confirmed for Xbox

Hypercharge: Unboxed was released for Switch back in early 2020 and quickly became a huge success and was awarded with raving reviews. A couple of months later, it was also released for Steam where it currently has Very Favourable user ratings.

It is basically a co-op shooter with a toy theme in which you need to defend your territory from the enemies in locations like bedrooms, bathrooms, garages and fittingly enough - a toy store. So why are we telling you all this? Well, it has now been confirmed on Twitter that more people will get to join the fun, as Hypercharge: Unboxed is coming for Xbox.

While we do not have a release date yet, you can sign up for a newsletter to be kept in the loop, and the embedded tweets below also has a few video snippets you can check out to get a better understanding of why this is such great news.







