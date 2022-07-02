Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hypercharge: Unboxed

Hypercharge: Unboxed confirmed for Xbox

The game originally debuted on Nintendo Switch and PC in 2020.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Hypercharge: Unboxed was released for Switch back in early 2020 and quickly became a huge success and was awarded with raving reviews. A couple of months later, it was also released for Steam where it currently has Very Favourable user ratings.

It is basically a co-op shooter with a toy theme in which you need to defend your territory from the enemies in locations like bedrooms, bathrooms, garages and fittingly enough - a toy store. So why are we telling you all this? Well, it has now been confirmed on Twitter that more people will get to join the fun, as Hypercharge: Unboxed is coming for Xbox.

While we do not have a release date yet, you can sign up for a newsletter to be kept in the loop, and the embedded tweets below also has a few video snippets you can check out to get a better understanding of why this is such great news.



Hypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: UnboxedHypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: UnboxedHypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: UnboxedHypercharge: Unboxed
Hypercharge: UnboxedHypercharge: Unboxed

Related texts



Loading next content