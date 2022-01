HQ

It didn't take long for the big streamers who were paid to show off Hyper Scape to leave the game, before it seemed to basically vanish from the world's radar, which is why tonight's announcement has only been a question of time.

Ubisoft has revealed that Hyper Scape will be shut down on April 28, which means that you won't be able to play it anymore. There's no mention of any special events or anything like that, so it sounds like Ubisoft's first battle-royale game will die without any fanfare.