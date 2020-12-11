Hyper Scape now features full cross-play between consoles

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has announced that its premier futuristic battle royale Hyper Scape now has cross-play enabled in the title between consoles. The new patch of which initiated the feature is allowing Xbox and PlayStation players to face-off against one another without hesitation, however, PC players will have to wait some more time before they can join in on all the fun.

Cross-play for consoles will be automatically enabled after the patch is completed, and will allow Xbox and PlayStation users to be able to queue or just play against one another. For PC players, you can expect to be able to queue with console users (through an invite-only system), however this will then place the entire party into a PC queue.

A more complete version of cross-play will be coming down the line, and will enable full cross-play between consoles and PC, although this will only be the case when Ubisoft feels like "an acceptable gameplay balance solution is found."

On top of cross-play, patch 2.5 is bringing a Christmas / Winter themed event to the title, as well as a whole bunch of balance changes. You can find all of them and further details on cross-play right here.