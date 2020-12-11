Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape now features full cross-play between consoles

But, the PC audience will have a more limited version.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Ubisoft has announced that its premier futuristic battle royale Hyper Scape now has cross-play enabled in the title between consoles. The new patch of which initiated the feature is allowing Xbox and PlayStation players to face-off against one another without hesitation, however, PC players will have to wait some more time before they can join in on all the fun.

Cross-play for consoles will be automatically enabled after the patch is completed, and will allow Xbox and PlayStation users to be able to queue or just play against one another. For PC players, you can expect to be able to queue with console users (through an invite-only system), however this will then place the entire party into a PC queue.

A more complete version of cross-play will be coming down the line, and will enable full cross-play between consoles and PC, although this will only be the case when Ubisoft feels like "an acceptable gameplay balance solution is found."

On top of cross-play, patch 2.5 is bringing a Christmas / Winter themed event to the title, as well as a whole bunch of balance changes. You can find all of them and further details on cross-play right here.

Hyper Scape

Related texts

Hyper ScapeScore

Hyper Scape
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"If the teams jousting are good enough, it looks less like a standard firefight, and more like a futuristic Harry Potter duel."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy