You're watching Advertisements

Hyper Scape, Ubisoft's battle royale title, is kicking off its first season on August 11 and PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players can join the battle alongside PC players on that very date, Ubisoft revealed on social media just recently. The first season is set to bring a new hack, a new weapon, limited-time game modes, a battle pass and more.

Will you be checking Hyper Scape out once its full release hits stores?