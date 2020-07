You're watching Advertisements

Select players have been enjoying the technical test for Hyper Scape (Ubisoft's new futuristic battle royale shooter) since it was announced a couple of weeks ago. Now we got to see more of the game during Ubisoft Forward, during which the publisher confirmed that the game is in open beta on PC from today, July 12, complete with a free 30-tier battle pass and a solo mode.

