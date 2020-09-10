Cookies

Hyper Scape

Hyper Scape getting limited-time Turbo mode

Turbo Mode looks to dial things up to 11, starting next week.

One of the announcements that Ubisoft snuck into its Forward broadcast was the news that a turbo mode is coming to Hyper Scape next week. The limited-time mode is hitting the game on September 15, although it's not immediately clear how long it will be in rotation for.

Turbo Mode will speed things up by giving players max level loot only, plus there'll be faster zone closure, health regen, and crown victories. If that sounds fun to you, you've only got a few days to wait before the newest addition to Ubisoft's battle royale shooter makes it into the game.

Hyper Scape

