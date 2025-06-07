Hyper Light maker shows off another glimpse of Possessor(s)

HQ

As part of the Day of the Devs showcase, Heart Machine, the developer behind Hyper Light Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker, and Solar Ash, just showed off another glimpse of its upcoming project, Possessor(s).

This is a 2D side-scrolling action-adventure game with interdimensional horror elements, and it follows a character called Luca, who serves as a host for a reluctant counterpart known as Rehm. As the pair, the aim is to explore a quarantined city that was torn asunder by an interdimensional disaster.

The game is set in a world of 3D environments all while utilising 2D side-scrolling movement. The action is said to be inspired by platform fighters and the exploration is claimed to offer fast-paced movement too. There is even mention of open-ended paths, meaning there's no one way to navigate the world.

As of the moment, we are still waiting to hear about the firm release date of Possessor(s).