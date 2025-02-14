Hyper Light Breaker's spring roadmap promises new content, gameplay rebalancing, and bug fixes

HQ

Heart Machine's Hyper Light Breaker didn't exactly debut to fanfare and thunderous applause. The roguelike title arrived on Steam with a slate of flaws in a gameplay and technical perspective, something we highlighted in our impressions of the title. The development team has since been improving and making changes to the experience, and that's precisely what we'll be getting more of this spring.

The first roadmap for the game has made its arrival and in it we get to see exactly what the February, March, and April updates have planned.

To start with, this month on February 18, we can look forward to a new character, new Holobytes, new enemies, new affixes, a gear and combat rebalance, performance improvements, and bug fixes.

For March, this will be expanded with new enemies, a new assassin, new Holobytes, new affixes, new blades, and then also a combat and gear rebalance, a performance improvement, and bug fixes.

Then comes April, with this month's update not just regarded as a "Monthly Update" but the "Buried Below Update". This will improve the onboarding, add a new Crown, introduce a new character, add more areas to explore, new enemies, a new assassin, fix more bugs, improve performance, and once again rebalance gear and combat.

After this Heart Machine is being quite unspecific, as it notes that the future will include new gameplay features, new bosses, new areas, new characters, more story content and a true ending, new enemies and elites, new blades and rails, new amps, an end-game difficulty, new progression, and the eventual 1.0 launch too. However, none of this is dated, so we should just expect it to begin arriving from May onwards.

Check out the full spring roadmap below.