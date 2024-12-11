Hyper Light Breaker will launch sooner than expected

HQ

It was just affirmed at the Day of the Devs showcase that the anticipated next instalment into the Hyper Light series will be making its debut much sooner than expected. Hyper Light Breaker is looking to be one of 2025's first promising launches, as the game has now decided on a January 14, 2025 release.

For those curious as to how Heart Machine's title performs in action, the description for the game states: "In this new adventure, you are Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth, a world in disarray within the Hyper Light universe. Either solo or with up to fellow Breakers, players will explore large procedurally-generated biomes in a vibrant open world, encounter brutal monsters, create new character builds, fight against mysterious bosses known as Crowns, and overthrow the ominous Abyss King."

We recently had the chance to check out Hyper Light Breaker, in a preview from the summer that you can read here. Otherwise, you can catch a bunch of new screenshots from the game below.