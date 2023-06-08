Hyper Light Breaker surprises us with new gameplay of its co-op roguelite

HQ

One of the biggest announcements at the Day of the Devs indies conference came from Heart Machine, creators of Hyper Light Drifter, with a new gameplay trailer for its direct sequel, Hyper Light Breaker.

It's a colourful roguelite narrative adventure in which we play as Breaker, a mercenary tasked with a mission to enter Overgrowth, a world in disarray within the Hyper Light universe. Alone or with up to two companions, we will explore large procedurally generated biomes in an open world with brutal monsters and mysterious bosses known as Crowns in an attempt to overthrow the ominous King of the Abyss.

No release date has been revealed at this time, but we'll have to keep an eye on its development, which is certainly promising.