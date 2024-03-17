Hyper Light Breaker is now aiming to launch in early access this summer

HQ

After several delays, Heart Machine is now targeting a summer early access launch for its latest project, Hyper Light Breaker. The co-operative rogue-lite is the successor to Hyper Light Drifter, which the studio released back in 2016.

Announced in March 2022, the game was originally planned to launch in early access the following spring. Hyper Light Breaker was then delayed until autumn 2023, before being pushed back again until an unconfirmed window in 2024. Heart Machine explained that the reason behind these delays was so they could "bring the game to its full potential".

Heart Machine has confirmed to IGN that the game will launch in early access this summer, where it's expected to remain for around a year before a full release.