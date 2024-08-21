Hyper Light Breaker delays Early Access launch to very early 2025

HQ

Ben is far from the only one I've heard speak highly of Hyper Light Breaker after playing early versions of it, so it's understandable that many have been eagerly awaiting the game's Early Access launch in a fall with quite a few anticipated games in it. Well, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that Heart Machine has decided to delay the Early Access launch of Hyper Light Breaker to "very early 2025". We're told the reason for this is that the developers need some extra time to polish the game to their standards. The good news in this is that we won't have to split our time between Hyper Light Breaker and other - hopefully - amazing games this fall, and that we'll get an even better Early Access experience when it finally arrives in what sounds like January.