Hyper Light Breaker criticised for unforgiving difficulty level and general performance issues

Hyper Light Breaker, which was recently released into Early Access on Steam, has received a rather flat reception among fans who have been craving the stylistic ballet of violence. Many criticise the hefty difficulty level and the lack of clear instructions, which at times makes it quite difficult to understand the game's mechanics. Hyper Light Breaker also seems to suffer from various performance problems, which many have also pointed out. These include sudden dips in image refresh rate and a total lack of ability to set the controls.

However, Heart Machine has responded to the criticism by stating that they are aware of the problems and are actively working to fix them. They also plan to add several new features soon, and unfortunately situations like these are not uncommon for titles released in Early Access. Although the ability to set controls seems like a rather odd oversight.

