"Hyper casual" and "live service gaming culture is washing through Steam right now," says Palworld lead

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Debates around Steam's early access program have raged ever since its introduction. Players are spending money on a game that is unfinished, but at what point are they allowed to complain about the state the game they've bought is in if it has the early access label? According to Palworld communications and publishing lead John Buckley, back in the day players were a lot more aware of the state an early access game could be in, but now they're much more likely to expect a finished product.

"I think everyone knew what they were in for. The kind of people who were buying early access games knew what they were in for. They were the kind of gamers who want to be involved, they want to give feedback, they want to talk to devs. It was this really beautiful golden era," Buckley said in an interview with GamesRadar+, describing the good old days when Steam Greenlight first shifted into Steam early access.

Today, that viewpoint doesn't really exist, mostly because of the integration of different gaming cultures on Steam. "This continuing migration, I'll call it, of hyper-casual mobile culture, and hyper-casual gaming culture, and live service gaming culture is washing through Steam right now. Now the culture has changed and early access, essentially, has lost its meaning. People just buy an early access game like they buy a normal game and treat it like that's the game."

The way that Buckley sees the situation right now, players will log on for a week or two, completely enthral themselves within a game, and then leave it thinking that there's not enough content coming quickly. "And you're like, 'Well guys, see you in six months. We've got to make the game.'"

Buckley doesn't want to throw shade at people who have this point of view, but he does think it's harder for developers on Steam thanks to this outlook. "All we can do is try to softly educate people. I think we do an okay job. I think we try to be quite transparent. 'Hey guys, the next update's a while away. It's not going to be content-heavy, it's going to be QOL-heavy.' We try to balance it," he said.