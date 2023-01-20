Hyenas unveils new map and alpha period

HQ

SEGA and Creative Assembly are bringing a new map to the alpha of Hyenas. Entitled We Took Manhattan, the new map allows players to spot lots of sights they'd associate with New York, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and Wall Street signs.

Compared to the Greed is Good map, which was brought about during Hyenas' first alpha test, We Took Manhattan offers more compact gameplay, and is centred around the Statue of Liberty, which players can enter and take cover in.

The goal in this map is to steal merch. That's right, merch is the big loot this time around, and you'll have to use all your combat skills to grab it.

The new Hyenas alpha period runs from today (20th of January) at 5pm GMT until 9am GMT on Monday the 23rd. As well as this alpha test, Creative Assembly is planning similar events in February, March, and April.

Will you be checking out the new map? Take a look at the trailer showing it off below.