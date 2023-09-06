Hyenas is all about that "last Twinkie kind of energy"

HQ

Earlier this week, I published a short preview on Creative Assembly's upcoming shooter, Hyenas, all based on experience with the title in its closed beta and during a hands-on session in Cologne during Gamescom 2023. As part of that German event, I also had the chance to sit down with product director, Alex Hunnisett, to learn more about Hyenas and what it was like being able to tap into Sega's treasure trove of IP.

"They've been so amazing. Yeah, so Sega obviously have been super, super supportive in allowing us to work with their franchises and their IPs. And for us, it was really, it was the perfect partnership," said Hunnisett. "The entire setting of Hyenas is it's a not-so-distant future where the world's gone to crap. And as part of that, streaming services, every way that we kind of consume content at the moment, it's gone. So everything goes back to the mechanical, to the tangible.

"So for us, I'm not sure if you've ever seen Zombieland, but it's kind of the what's your last Twinkie kind of energy. So, all right, in the apocalypse, am I going after a gold bar? Am I going after a diamond ring? Probably not. I'm probably going to go after something that's more personal. And obviously, as you say, Sega's got a wealth of things that really speak to that, on top of other partnerships that we've got outside of Sega as well. But to sit there and go, am I going to go, you know, loot someone for a Mega Drive in the apocalypse? Yeah, I'm going to do that."

You can catch the full interview below for teasers about the post-launch support for the game, as well as learning more about the different Hyenas that will be playable.