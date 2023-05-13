Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Tekken 8

Hwoarang confirmed for Tekken 8 in gameplay trailer

The character roster keeps growing after a short breather.

HQ

Bandai Namco started this year off with continues bangs by revealing one Tekken 8 character after the other, but suddenly decided to stop after showing Emilie De Rochefort back in April. That did obviously not mean we'd seen the entire character roster, so it's time to start up the marketing train again.

Today's gameplay trailer confirms Hwoarang returns in Tekken 8, and "Blood Talon" seems more agile than ever as he smashes different opponents through destructible stages before getting ready to ride off on his motorcycle.

HQ
Tekken 8

