Hwoarang confirmed for Tekken 8 in gameplay trailer

Bandai Namco started this year off with continues bangs by revealing one Tekken 8 character after the other, but suddenly decided to stop after showing Emilie De Rochefort back in April. That did obviously not mean we'd seen the entire character roster, so it's time to start up the marketing train again.
Today's gameplay trailer confirms Hwoarang returns in Tekken 8, and "Blood Talon" seems more agile than ever as he smashes different opponents through destructible stages before getting ready to ride off on his motorcycle.