Hwang is back to Soul Calibur to complete SC VI's Season Pass 2

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Soul Calibur VI released two years ago on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and like pretty much every fighting game out there it saw its initial roster grow with time. Now, to close 2020 and at the same time the game's Season Pass 2, Bandai Namco has announced the arrival of the last remaining character, none other than Hwang.

SoulCalibur VI Season Pass Character List



Hilde

Haohmaru

Setsuka

Hwang



The Korean "master swordsman" was highly requested by fans as he's been MIA for 15 (!) years, since Soul Calibur III. The company has confirmed that there won't be any additional DLC characters in the future, so this release also means the very end of SCVI's dev cycle.

Hwang will release on December 2 as both part of the Season Pass 2 or as a standalone purchase/download. Are you looking forward to trying out his kicking+slashing skills?