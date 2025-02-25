Huzzah! It looks like we won't all die in 2032

HQ

Recently, we have been reporting on the asteroid that is making its way towards Earth. Known as Asteroid 2024 YR4, the massive space rock was initially thought to be on a collision course for our planet with estimates jumping up to as high as a 2.8% chance of impact in mid-February. This made it the most likely-to-hit asteroid in over 20 years, and many started sounding alarm bells and taking to the streets to shout doomsday calls. However, as usual, it seems like we have all got a bit too excited, as new data from NASA suggests that Asteroid 2024 YR4 won't hit Earth, or rather that it is incredibly unlikely to do so.

The space agency has taken to X to state that Asteroid 2024 YR4's impact chance has dropped to as low as 0.004%, which actually isn't a huge surprise as the ESA pretty much stated this would happen recently too.

NASA states: "The impact probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 has dropped to 0.004%. It's expected to safely pass Earth in 2032."

As for how NASA came to this conclusion, it adds: "We track asteroids using telescopes worldwide and refine their orbits with precise measurements. We then model their future paths using computer simulations to account for things like gravitational influences. Through these simulations, we're able to calculate impact probabilities with extreme precision."

So, it looks like we can all start making plans for 2033 and beyond again! Not that we shouldn't have in the first place, as the asteroid was regarded as only big enough to pose a problem for a singular city at the worst.

