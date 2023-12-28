Hush rumours for The Batman Part II shut down by James Gunn

Previously, there was a rumour floating around via Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman that Hush was going to be our main villain for The Batman Part II. Hush certainly would've allowed Matt Reeves to continue his more grounded telling of the Caped Crusader's story, but there were a lot of fans who were hoping for a goofier villain to be given a grittier look.

Now it seems that Richtman's rumour was largely false. As spotted by CultureCrave over on X/Twitter, James Gunn shot down those rumours on a Threads post. Then, Richtman himself followed up with a social media statement admitting he'd got some stuff wrong.

Now, this doesn't necessarily bar Hush from appearing in The Batman Part II, but it still leaves the door open for another member of the bat's rogues gallery to take the top spot. Who do you think it should be?