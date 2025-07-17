HQ

Bitmap books is, without a doubt, the leading publisher in regards to videogames in analog form-books that is. And Hurt Me Plenty: The Ultimate Guide to First‑Person Shooters 2003-2010 (yes, that is a mouthful) no exception. A hefty bible of gorgeously printed pages dedicated to the art of the frag. An open love letter to an era of FPS gaming that manufacturers, shooters, and players alike have mixed feelings about. But trust me, this is a trip worth taking. So settle down, stay a while, and listen.

So first things first. Leading with the packaging might be somewhat odd but I do feel that this needs to be addressed. Because let's face it, when ordering stuff online there's always the added fear of shipping and handling. How will that shiny new book REALLY look when it arrives on one's doorstep? With big retailers such as Amazon and the like, it's pure gamble. A toss up. But oh boy does Bitmap know how to package and with added padding for the corners and plenty of wrapping, is reason enough to order directly from their store.

But that aside, and it will hardly come as a surprise, Bitmap has outdone themselves yet again. Because once that wrapping is off, wow. The panoramic hardcover binding has this sleek, cinematic vibe-white silk-textured cover, vivid Pantone inks, bold skull motifs reminiscent of Doom's darker moments. Enough to make the most casual of nerds froth at the mouth. Pure coffee-table art. Thick, matte-satin paper stock puts every screenshot under a flattering, immersive light, while the ribbon bookmark is that final touch of class. Yes, I'm gushing. Because it's just THAT frickin beautiful.

First impressions aside though. It's still the content that matters so lets put that in the crosshairs and dig deeper. Authored by Stuart Maine, the follow-up to I'm Too Young to Die, this second volume dives into the 2003-2010 period. Storied as a "wilderness phase" for FPS, it saw the genre evolve—or stall—depending on who you ask. Maine doesn't shy away from either side. It's opinionated and brimming with passion. From the obvious blockbuster shooters like Half-Life 2, BioShock, COD. To the more obscure and downright odd ones like Nina: Agent Chronicles or Ubersoldier II. Every title gets its moment in the sun, 200 entries, carefully sorted.

Yes, you're in for quite a ride here. In the best of ways. From the tech and graphics, with the evolution of PhysX engines, HDR lighting in Crysis to the strange narrative shifts and story-driven campaigns. The rise of multiplayer in Left 4 Dead and Team Fortress to the seriously experimental oddities like The Ball or Cryostasis. And yes, a dip in the pool of shame with the wilder and failed titles such as RoboCop. Fun stuff.

And it is not just "yet another list". There are plenty of those already. No, this is packed with juicy stuff. Dev anecdotes, engine retrospectives and critical analysis. With a few amplified voices of the people who actually built the games, featuring devs from Nightdive, Ken Levine and even an entry from Garry Newman. Yes, the mind behind Garry's Mod. They're reflective and far from the usual Q&A stuff that's usually found, and this adds so much texture to the book.

Furthermore, what really makes this tome of hurt crackle is its tonal range which goes from polished, iconic titles to gritty fail‑fests within a few pages. Jarring to some maybe but there's a reason for the wild jumps which function to highlight how much development and ambition mattered in shaping what actually ended up. One moment you're marveling at Halo 3's technical leaps; the next, you're facepalming at RoboCop '03 with its botched design. It truly is great stuff and it keeps the reader engaged. What's more, Maine's style strikes a spot-on tone: enthusiastic without being cheesy, analytical without being dry. His take sounds like your know-it-all buddy who's played way too many demos in the early 2000s.

Veering back to the visual presentation again. Yes, really. Bitmap's reputation for lush visuals holds true yet again. Massive screenshots, detailed and crisp prints. It's top tier stuff, with layouts that never feel overly stuffed and gives plenty of room for the content to breathe. And this is a good thing given that Hurt Me Plenty is a deep-dive that at nearly 500 pages truly is a marathon. This is one to savour and nibble on over a long period of time, a feast like nothing else and a slice of nirvana for all us FPS-crazed loonies.

Wrapping things up. TLDR, just go ahead and buy Hurt Me Plenty: The Ultimate Guide to First‑Person Shooters 2003-2010. And the first volume if you happen to have missed it. This is pure reference stuff, a design manifesto and as close to videogame archeology as you can come. The perfect balance between coffee-table glam and dev-level insight. Just as good looking as informative and Hurt me Plenty is an eloquently crafted homage, a time machine and a beautifully built tank for your gaming shelf. It's unapologetically detailed and really only held back by its deep niche and substantial heft.