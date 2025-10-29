Hurricane Melissa heads toward Cuba after devastating Jamaica

HQ

After ripping through Jamaica with winds reaching 185 mph (295 kph), Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm ever to hit the island, is now bearing down on Cuba, steadily losing intensity before then heading out into the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm made landfall near the town of New Hope, well above the minimum 157 mph (252 kph) wind speed of a Category 5, turning parts of southwestern Jamaica into a sea of floodwaters and plunging more than half a million people into darkness.

In Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness reported extensive damage, describing scenes of destruction across St. Elizabeth parish, one of the hardest-hit areas. Rescue teams have reached some stranded families, but communication remains cut off in several regions.

In Cuba, President Miguel Díaz-Canel has ordered the evacuation of over 500,000 people as Melissa heads toward Santiago de Cuba, warning citizens to prepare for "significant damage." "We should already be feeling its main influence this afternoon and evening."

"We have just checked with the provinces the measures in the face of the passage of Melisa. The number of evacuees exceeds 735,000, and work continues. It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we will recover," he added in a post on X.

Meteorologists have called it Jamaica's "storm of the century," comparing its force to legendary hurricanes Gilbert and Wilma. Meanwhile, scientists say storms like Melissa are growing stronger and more destructive as ocean temperatures rise.