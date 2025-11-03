Hurricane Melissa death toll in Jamaica rises to 28

HQ

The number of people killed by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica has climbed to 28, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed. Authorities warn that the figure could still rise as emergency teams reach previously inaccessible areas.

Blocked roads, widespread flooding and debris continue to slow rescue and relief operations across the island. Melissa, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall on Tuesday with devastating force, leaving much of Jamaica without power or communication for days.

The western regions of the island, including Montego Bay and Black River, have been hit the hardest. Streets are filled with debris, homes have been reduced to rubble, and many neighborhoods remain submerged under floodwaters. According to the Red Cross, more than 70% of the population is still without electricity, while around 6,000 people have taken refuge in emergency shelters.

Aid struggles to reach those most in need

Efforts to deliver food, water and medical supplies have been severely hampered by landslides, fallen trees and damaged roads. Several field hospitals have been set up in the worst-affected areas, but logistics remain a major challenge.

With resources running low, reports have emerged of people entering supermarkets and pharmacies to gather what they can, highlighting the growing desperation across parts of the island.

Melissa has now been confirmed as the most powerful storm ever recorded in Jamaica, with sustained winds of 185 mph (295 km/h). The hurricane has also caused dozens of deaths elsewhere in the Caribbean (31 in Haiti and two in the Dominican Republic) while in Cuba, more than 60,000 homes have been damaged or destroyed.