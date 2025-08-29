Hurricane Katrina: 20 years after the storm

HQ

The latest news on the United States . Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf Coast, leaving New Orleans submerged and forcing countless families from their homes. Two decades since the most destructive disaster in United States history.

Since then, massive investments have created a stronger network of levees, pumps, and flood barriers that has improved the city's defenses. Yet climate scientists caution that warmer oceans and heavier rainfall could bring future storms of similar or greater intensity.

"I think we're not prepared for another Katrina and we're getting less prepared every day as there's talk of disassembling FEMA," says Dr. Irwin Redlener, founding director and senior advisor for the Columbia Climate School's National Center for Disaster Preparedness.

Do you think we are better prepared than 20 years ago?