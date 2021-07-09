Hunter's Arena: Legends official launch scheduled for August 3

About two months after holding its closed beta on PS4 and PS5, it was finally confirmed during Sony's State of Play stream earlier that Hunter's Arena: Legends, a 30-player battle royale, will officially release on August 3.

Described as a "magic-and-melee-infused brawler", Hunter's Arena will land on PS4, PS5 and PC via Steam. It's also going to join next month's PlayStation Plus lineup. The game features not only PvP but also PvE elements, you'll be able to collect loot and grow stronger by slaying some ancient demons - as the game is set in an ancient East Asian mystical world. We were also told that the game will have three modes available: Solo, Trio, and Tag Match.

If these all sound interesting to you and you'd like to know more about details, you can check the PS blog post here.