Hunter's Arena: Legends is coming to PS4 and PS5 later this week

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a battle royale game developed by Mantisco, described as "a 30 player PvP & PvE combat based Battle Royale set in the ancient age of Demon Hunters." The game firstly landed on Steam via Early Access in July 2020, and now via PlayStation blog, the developer has announced that the MMORPG is ready to conquer more platforms: PS4 and PS5.

A closed beta test has been arranged to start from May 14 to 15 and the registration is open now, you can apply from here. For more details regarding the game itself, you can check the PlayStation blogpost.