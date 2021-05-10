Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
news
Hunter's Arena: Legends

Hunter's Arena: Legends is coming to PS4 and PS5 later this week

A closed beta is due to take place May 14-15 and registration is open now.

Hunter's Arena: Legends is a battle royale game developed by Mantisco, described as "a 30 player PvP & PvE combat based Battle Royale set in the ancient age of Demon Hunters." The game firstly landed on Steam via Early Access in July 2020, and now via PlayStation blog, the developer has announced that the MMORPG is ready to conquer more platforms: PS4 and PS5.

A closed beta test has been arranged to start from May 14 to 15 and the registration is open now, you can apply from here. For more details regarding the game itself, you can check the PlayStation blogpost.

