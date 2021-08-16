Hunter's Arena: Legends has attracted more than 300,000 concurrent players

HQ

Hunter's Arena: Legends, a battle royale title set within ancient Asia, has achieved over 300,000 concurrent players across PC and PlayStation consoles. This surge in interest was likely fueled by the title headlining August's PS Plus line-up along with Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2. It was also revealed that North American severs were the most populated with 160,000 players and EU and Asia players peaked at a combined 100,000.

Along with these figures, several upcoming updates coming to the game were revealed. These updates include a competitive esports scene and more maps, characters, and skins. It's unclear at this point when these features will be coming to the game, however.

"We're focusing on server stabilization as the amount of active users rises higher each day," says David Yoon, head of Mantisco. "It seems like our efforts of creating a one-of-a-kind combat system and listening to our players' feedback during Early Access paid off. We will continue to improve the experience of Hunter's Arena: Legends."