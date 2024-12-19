Hunter x Hunter creator unveils ambitious future plans for the manga

HQ

Yoshihiro Togashi, the renowned creator of Hunter x Hunter, has offered fans a promising update on the future of the beloved manga series, sparking excitement across the community. After more than two years on hiatus, Hunter x Hunter made its return in October 2024, resuming the intense Succession War arc. Fans were thrilled by the fresh developments, but recent news that the series would take another indefinite break left many concerned about the manga's future and Togashi's health.

However, Togashi has now shared a major update that reassures fans. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the mangaka revealed that he is actively working on scripts for the next 50 chapters of Hunter x Hunter. This marks an ambitious step forward for the series, as Togashi aims to deliver a significant amount of content in the coming months, easing worries about the future of the story.

Togashi's update also mentioned that once the scripts are completed, he will begin the inking process, providing a glimpse of his dedication to making up for the time lost during previous breaks. This news has sparked widespread excitement, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapters, which will likely continue to develop the gripping Succession War arc.

Since the series resumed in October, Hunter x Hunter has followed a unique publication schedule, with Shonen Jump allowing Togashi the flexibility to work at his own pace to manage his health. This approach seems to be paying off, as Togashi has committed to creating 50 chapters, a promise that indicates a more stable future for the series.

As Togashi continues his recovery and works on the manga, fans can look forward to more Hunter x Hunter content than ever before, with the possibility of the Succession War arc finally reaching its conclusion and even the potential for new storylines, such as the long-anticipated Dark Continent Expedition.

While the journey has been a rollercoaster, with frequent hiatuses, it seems that the saga of Hunter x Hunter is far from over, and its future is looking brighter than ever.

What are you most excited to see in the upcoming Hunter x Hunter chapters?

