Hunter Schafer responds to fan castings of her as Mystique

With the anticipated arrival of the X-Men in the MCU comes a round of exciting possible cast announcements. Who will be playing Professor X? Cyclops? Storm? And of course, Mystique. We may already have an answer for that last mutant. At least, if fan castings can turn into reality once more.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, actress Hunter Schafer responded to fans casting her as Mystique, and seemed to be up for playing the shapeshifter. "I did see! My dad texted me about that," Schafer said, confirming she's seen the buzz online about her playing the role. "That would be cool! These fan casts come around every once in a while and it's always very sweet. Always for characters I really like."

Recent reports point to the X-Men having their MCU movie debut sooner than we'd expect, so perhaps the folks at Marvel are raring to get Schafer on the phone. Until then, this remains very much in the realm of fan castings and speculation, and we'll have to wait and see if Hunter Schafer as Mystique becomes a reality.