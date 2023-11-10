Hunter Schafer on playing Zelda: "That would be so cool"

HQ

Ever since Nintendo confirmed that a live-action movie adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is in the works, fans have been flocking to social media to share their thoughts on who should be cast in the film. To this end, Euphoria's Hunter Schafer has been a leading candidate for the role of Princess Zelda, and to pick up on that, during an appearance at The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere last night, Schafer commented on the fan casting.

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Schafer stated, "That would be so cool. I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool."

There has not been any official announcement in regard to who is being tapped to play each of the respective roles in the live-action film, but perhaps Miyamoto will take into consideration fan hopes for the role.