Huntdown: Overtime offers 80s-inspired sci-fi and VHS action

We absolutely loved Huntdown, developed by the Swedish studio Easy Trigger Games, when it was released in 2020 and awarded it our highest score. With this in mind, it's perhaps not surprising that there was cheering here at the editorial office when it emerged that it would be getting a sequel.

Or... technically speaking, it's more of a prologue, as Huntdown: Overtime actually takes place before the original - but anyone worried that this means less 80s-inspired sci-fi and VHS aesthetics can stop doing so right now. The press release explicitly describes it as "inspired by 80s action movie classics" and says it was created "with handcrafted pixel art and VHS era mayhem."

Tommy Gustafsson, art director at Easy Trigger Games, had this to say about the upcoming action adventure:

"Overtime is a very different game from the original Huntdown. We've tried to capture that relentless, forward-momentum gunplay from classic action movies and modern ones like John Wick. Then we added a massive arsenal, cybernetic upgrades that reshape your playstyle, and wrapped it in a roguelite loop. The result is something we hope captures the badass spirit of 80s cinema while giving you a reason to keep hunting run after run."

In terms of gameplay, it still seems to have a lot in common with the original - and we are, of course, very grateful for that. We will once again take on the role of John Sawyer, but here he is still a bounty hunter and has not yet undergone the brutal transformation that turns him into the cybernetic killing machine we learned to love in the first game.

Huntdown: Overtime will be released via early access on Steam later this year, but we don't know the date yet. Check out the stunning trailer and a couple of screenshots below.