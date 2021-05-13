Huntdown is debuting today on Steam and GOG

You're watching Advertisements

After a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity, pixelated shooter Huntdown has now launched on Steam and GOG. It comes to these platforms with a brand-new Arcade Mode and the ability to play co-op through Steam Remote Play.

The Arcade Mode is a score-based mode that sees you rack up points by killing enemies and taking down bosses. Its said to feature global leaderboards, so you can see just where your skills measure up to the rest of the community. Alongside this mode, the Steam version will also of course be receiving Steam Achievements and Trading Cards.

You can take a look at our initial review of Huntdown here.