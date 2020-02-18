Hunt: Showdown lands today so we're playing it on GR Live

Hunt: Showdown has been out on PC for a few months, but now the atmospheric first-person shooter has also made a full appearance on PS4 and Xbox One, where it launched today.

With that being the case, right below these words, there's a launch trailer for the console edition, which will give you a little insight into what the game's all about. Don't worry if that's not enough swampy slaughter for you, as we'll be playing the game on today's GR Live at 3 pm GMT / 4 pm CET for a couple of hours.