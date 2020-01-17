Cookies

Hunt: Showdown

Hunt: Showdown hits PS4 on February 18

Koch Media is the new publisher as well, and there are plenty of features in the works for 2020.

Hunt: Showdown was released on PC in 2019, and it turns out Crytek isn't stopping there, as they've announced that the PS4 version will be available on February 18 this year.

The same post reveals that Koch Media is the new publisher for retail and digital releases of the game, with Koch helping the game release in retail for PC last year (Crytek will continue to publish it themselves on Steam).

"With Koch handling the publishing side of things, our development team can put all of their focus on continuing to develop and optimize Hunt across platforms, together with our community," said Crytek CEO Avni Yerli. "While we focus on development, Koch will apply their immense digital and retail publishing expertise to the title, supporting the game's continued growth. We can't wait to see what PlayStation players think of the game, and to continue to bring new content to all our players in the coming year."

"Hunt: Showdown is a unique game, that all of us here at Koch Media who already supported the PC retail release have a lot of fun playing," added Koch Media CEO, Dr. Klemens Kundratitz. "The feedback we see from the PC community and the high quality standards of the game underline our confidence in the global release on PS4 and Xbox."

More content is coming to the game over the next year, including regular updates like 1.2, which will bring random teams of three, a more advanced tutorial, new Legendary Hunters, equipment, and weapons. Server improvements will also be featured, as well as client CPU fixes.

Cross-play between PS4 and Xbox One, a solo PvE mode, live events, outfit customisation, and a new map are also being developed.

Have you tried Hunt: Showdown yet?

Hunt: Showdown

