English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hunt: Showdown 1896

Hunt: Showdown 1896 and For the King II join Game Pass this week

Despite confirming the full list for December last week, we're still getting more on December 12.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When we revealed which games Microsoft would be releasing for Game Pass in December last week, we added that we suspected the list would grow further during The Game Awards.

Microsoft wasn't even going to wait that long to spoil subscribers, and over the weekend it was announced that two additions are coming this Thursday. One is Crytek's lead-heavy monster slayer Hunt: Showdown 1896, and the other is the fantasy role-playing game For the King II.

There is also the chance that something else will be presented on Friday during The Game Awards, which starts at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET.

Hunt: Showdown 1896
Hunt: Showdown 1896
Hunt: Showdown 1896
For the King II

Related texts



Loading next content