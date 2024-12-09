Hunt: Showdown 1896 and For the King II join Game Pass this week

HQ

When we revealed which games Microsoft would be releasing for Game Pass in December last week, we added that we suspected the list would grow further during The Game Awards.

Microsoft wasn't even going to wait that long to spoil subscribers, and over the weekend it was announced that two additions are coming this Thursday. One is Crytek's lead-heavy monster slayer Hunt: Showdown 1896, and the other is the fantasy role-playing game For the King II.

There is also the chance that something else will be presented on Friday during The Game Awards, which starts at 01:00am GMT / 02:00am CET / 03:00am EET.

Hunt: Showdown 1896