Hunt mutated dinosaurs in Second Extinction for Xbox

Although it was heavily teased earlier this week, it's always nice with a confirmation. And now it has been officially confirmed that Xbox owners will be hunting dinosaurs in a sci-fi environment in a hopefully not too distant future in Second Extinction. It supports co-op for up to three dinosaur hunters who will have to take out these mutated beasts.

No date was revealed but the game is currently available for Steam as an Early Access title, and has been for quite some time. When it launches for Xbox during this spring, it will be for the Game Preview program, but as this title is quite the looker already and feels like a finished game, a real launch date shouldn't be too far off.

Check out the very action packed trailer below, which we think does a good job of explaining what Second Extinction is all about.