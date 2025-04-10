Hungry dogs hunt influencers in May's A Breed Apart

If you've been searching for a new frightening flick to watch, this May might have the perfect option. Lionsgate has presented a first glimpse at an upcoming horror film that it is bringing straight to digital and on-demand services, with this known as A Breed Apart.

Building on the cult classic series The Breed, this film follows a bunch of influencers who realise they're in for the weekend from hell, after being invited to a luxury private island where things are far from what they first seem. Essentially, what originally looked like the perfect content creation opportunity has become a nightmare, as the influencers are sent out into the wilderness and forced to defend themselves from a pack of hungry and savage dogs.

A Breed Apart stars Hayden Panettiere, Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey, and more, and is coming to on-demand services on May 16. You can see the film's trailer and its synopsis below.

"When Violet accepts an invitation to a private island with some of the world's most famous social influencers, she expects a weekend of unrivaled viral opportunity. She soon becomes part of her own horrific reality show when the guests are pitted against each other to capture the island's legendary man-eating dogs before they become victims of the monstrous canines."