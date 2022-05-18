Hunger Games prequel has found its young President Snow

HQ

We've known for a while that despite the Hunger Games movies having wrapped up Katniss Everdeen's story with Mockingjay - Part Two, that there will be more Hunger Games movies in the future. This upcoming project, known as Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will take us on a blast into the past, as it's looking to be a direct adaptation of author Suzanne Collins prequel to the series, and will look into how the infamous and cruel President Snow rose to power.

As you can imagine, Snow has quite the significant role in this show, and hence the casting is an important one. To this end, Lionsgate has made a decision as it has now announced that Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) will play the younger version of the character in the movie.

As People reports, director Francis Lawrence has said, "Coriolanus Snow is many things — a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core. Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set 64 years before the main batch of movies, and is aiming to hit theatres on November 17, 2023.