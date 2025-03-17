Hungary's ruling party proposes law to ban Pride marches

HQ

It was 1997 when rainbow flags first brightened Budapest's streets, but this Monday, Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has taken a firm stance against LGBTQ+ Pride marches, submitting a bill to parliament that would effectively ban the event.

The legislation aims to prohibit gatherings that it deems harmful to children, a justification that has been a focal point of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's broader cultural campaign. If passed, the law would impose fines on both organisers and participants.

The bill also grants authorities the power to use face recognition technology to identify attendees, further intensifying concerns about state surveillance and individual freedoms during public events like Pride.

Orban's government, which has increasingly targeted LGBTQ+ rights as part of its Christian-conservative agenda, has previously sparked international controversy with policies banning the promotion of homosexuality to minors.