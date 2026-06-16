Hungary's parliament passes a new law to limit prime minister's terms to two, and blocking Victor Orban's comeback

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It has been a while, since Hungary voted Victor Orban out as prime minister (in April, in fact). Now some new changes are rolling in.

As reported by Euractiv and YLE, the parliament has approved a constitutional amendment that limits the maximum term of a prime minister to eight years, or two four-year terms.

This means, that in the future former prime minister Viktor Orbán is not able to return to power, because the cap applies to all terms served since May 1990.

The parliament approved the amendment by a vote of 135-50. Limiting a prime minister's term was a key campaign promise of the current prime minister Péter Magyar.