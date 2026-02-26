Orban stakes reelection on anti-Ukraine messaging: "Our message to Brussels: We won't pay!"

HQ

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is centering his reelection bid on portraying Ukraine as Hungary's main threat, rather than economic stagnation highlighted by his main challenger, Péter Magyar.

Fidesz has deployed taxpayer-funded billboards and AI-generated videos showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by EU officials, with slogans such as "Our message to Brussels: We won't pay!" The campaign suggests EU financial aid to Ukraine would bankrupt Hungary or put its youth in danger.

Orban has also blocked EU sanctions on Russia and deployed security forces around energy facilities, claiming (without evidence) that Ukraine is plotting attacks on Hungary's infrastructure. His stance reflects Hungary's deepening ties with Russia, contrasting with most EU members that have distanced themselves since the 2022 invasion...